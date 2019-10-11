The Minnesota Timberwolves kept firing 3-pointers Thursday in their second preseason game, falling 143-123 to the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry scored 40 points, the first time a player has scored 40-plus points in the preseason since Curry’s 40-point performance against the Wolves on Oct. 8, 2017.

Minnesota attempted 49 3s against the Warriors, making 14. The Wolves averaged just 28.7 3-point attempts per game last season, 26th in the NBA, and just 10.1 makes, 23rd. The Wolves attempted 39 3s on Tuesday in their preseason opener.

Jake Layman and rookie Jarrett Culver led the Wolves with 17 points each. Culver went 4-for-8 from deep, while Layman went 2-for-5.

Fellow rookie Naz Reid added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins finished with 13 points and three assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns scored nine points and added three rebounds, three assists and a block.

The Wolves take on Israeli squad Maccabi Haifa on Sunday, before rounding out their preseason schedule with road games against the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.