One of the most promising teams in Minnesota Timberwolves history meets one of the best teams in NBA history.

After some initial concern following disheartening losses to the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, the Wolves have pieced together one of the most impressive starts in franchise history.

Minnesota is 7-3 heading into a matchup with the Golden State Warriors, their best 10-game start since the 2001-02 season, when former Wolves star Kevin Garnett was 24.

They’re averaging 109.4 points per game, seventh in the NBA and the best rate in franchise history through 10 games.

And while the Warriors are the NBA’s top-ranked offense — by a seven-point margin — at 118.5 points per game, the Wolves have found ways to keep pace with the defending champs in recent years.

The loss of star Kevin Durant — who was ruled out with a thigh injury Wednesday afternoon — might give the Wolves the edge they’ll need to take down the Warriors.

The Wolves have challenged Golden State on offense more consistently than almost any other team in the west over the last two seasons.

Team Scoring margin Warriors Opp. Spurs +2.5 101.3 98.8 Timberwolves +6.5 115.6 109.1 Nuggets +7.3 118.4 111.1 Rockets +8.0 117.8 109.8 Grizzlies +8.3 109.0 100.7

The Warriors have a plus-6.5 scoring margin over the Wolves since the beginning of the 2015-16 season. Only the San Antonio Spurs (plus-2.5) have scored more consistently against Golden State.

Statistics courtesy of STATS