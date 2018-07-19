From Vegas to Iowa and back, Wolves’ Jefferson doing whatever it takes

Just a year ago, Minnesota Timberwolves center Amile Jefferson was coming off a decorated career at Duke University where he was a three-time team captain and won a national championship along the way.

However, those credentials weren’t enough to get him drafted. He played for the Timberwolves’ Las Vegas Summer League team and earned a two-way contract, playing for Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. After showcasing his talents there, averaging 17.8 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, he earned a spot on Minnesota’s roster just in time for the beginning of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Fast forward to present day and Jefferson is right back where his NBA journey began. He also continues to impress. He led the entire NBA Las Vegas Summer League — which is filled with draft picks from this year and last — in rebounds with 12.6 a contest.

“I just play hard and control what I can control. I try to help my team win by being aggressive, getting my hands on the ball, giving us extra possessions, and whatever else it takes for us to win,” said a determined Jefferson.

The resilient second-year player will do whatever it takes to win. During the Timberwolves’ last Summer League game, Jefferson got hit in the mouth by an opposing elbow which chipped his front tooth, and he still managed to grab a team-high nine rebounds to help Minnesota secure an 83-71 win over the Denver Nuggets.

“That guy right there, he’s unbelievable. He’s always in the right place at the right time,” Timberwolves’ Summer League head coach John Lucas III said of Jefferson. “He rebounds, gets put backs, he’s always guarding the biggest man and keeping them boxed-out, he’s always engaged.

“That guy is going to have one hell of a career.”