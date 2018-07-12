NBA summer league recap: Timberwolves lose to Detroit in tourney

Detroit’s second-round pick Bruce Brown had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and made a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds left to help the Pistons (2-2) hold off Minnesota 64-59.

The Timberwolves closed a 19-point halftime deficit down to 47-43 by the end of the third quarter and briefly led early in the fourth. But Detroit retook the lead and Minnesota missed a pair of 3-point attempts that would have tied it in the final minute.

Khyri Thomas made a pair of free throws with 6.5 seconds left to make it a two-possession game for the Pistons.

Keita Bates-Diop had a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves (2-2). He shot just 1-for-9 beyond the arc, but the rookie contributed on defense, tallying one steal and two blocks in 33 minutes.

Josh Okogie didn’t do much offensively either, scoring just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting (0 for 4 from deep). But he tallied five rebounds, two steals and four blocks in the loss.

As a team, the Wolves shot 34.6 percent from the field and eight percent (2 of 25) from 3.

UP NEXT

The Timberwolves will wrap up summer league play Friday against the loser of Wednesday’s Toronto-Denver game. Detroit will face Chicago in the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.