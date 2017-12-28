Twi-lights: Wolves vs. Nuggets
Check out all the highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 128-125 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets, as well as postgame interviews with Jimmy Butler, Jamal Crawford and head coach Tom Thibodeau.
It's raining threes! #Twolves are off and runnin'
It's raining threes! #Twolves are off and runnin'
#Twolves are shooting lights out! They're 5-of-5 from downtown to open the game.
#Twolves are shooting lights out! They're 5-of-5 from downtown to open the game.
BEAUTIFUL
BEAUTIFUL
That is pretty basketball.
That is pretty basketball.
WHAT A PASS! #Twolves are ballin'
WHAT A PASS! #Twolves are ballin'
KAT REJECTION
KAT REJECTION
KAT goes to WORK
KAT goes to WORK
Jimmy Butler for THREE!
Jimmy Butler for THREE!
Jimmy Butler on what kind of gear he reached in overtime: "A gear where I don't pass, obviously"
Jamal Crawford had 12 points in the #Twolves' OT win: We just hung tough. We didn't let go of the rope.
Tom Thibodeau on Jimmy Butler: I've been saying it all year. I hope everyone is recognizing how special he is. When his best is needed, he's always at his best.
