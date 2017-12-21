Twi-lights: Wolves at Nuggets
Check out all the highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 112-104 win over the Denver Nuggets, as well as postgame interviews with Karl-Anthony Towns and head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Layups don't get much cooler than that 👀
The @Timberwolves are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O43aVGjEZR pic.twitter.com/ysT4c2uFh9
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017
Mr. Get A Bucket strikes again
The @Timberwolves are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O43aVGjEZR pic.twitter.com/cofjHJopSa
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017
KAT 💪💪💪
The @Timberwolves and the Nuggets are battling, and you can catch the game NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O43aVGjEZR pic.twitter.com/MQwv6nqkdy
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017
Taj ties it up for the @Timberwolves!
The 2nd half is underway over on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O43aVGjEZR pic.twitter.com/1GomZAd4Zd
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017
Can't stop Taj 💪
Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O43aVGjEZR pic.twitter.com/iv5Fmvtg6U
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017
SWISH! @Timberwolves take the lead!
Catch the 4th quarter NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O43aVGjEZR pic.twitter.com/GztgtyD9st
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017
KAT TIES THE GAME WITH AUTHORITY 🔥🔥🔥
That's 11 points for @karltowns in the 4th quarter! @Timberwolves fans, tune in NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/O43aVGjEZR pic.twitter.com/YsdHhilyLI
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017
.@Timberwolves star @KarlTowns says this matchup has a little backstory
"This is personal." pic.twitter.com/0owDTagJmJ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017
"That's who he is. He's Jimmy Butler."@Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau says Jimmy Buckets is a closer pic.twitter.com/R5pHE0atNH
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 21, 2017