The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 14-point deficit, surging past the Dallas Mavericks in the second half to pick up a 111-87 win on the road.

Check out all the highlights from the win, as well as postgame interviews with Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford and head coach Tom Thibodeau.

SWISH! Jimmy Butler sinks a corner 3, as the @Timberwolves continue to claw their way back. Live on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQY0yA2 pic.twitter.com/pvfIdHDwuj — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017

WIGGINS FOR 3! He cuts the deficit to 4. Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQY0yA2 pic.twitter.com/vLjuf7r5mp — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017

What did Tom Thibodeau tell the @Timberwolves after that first half? Jeff Teague isn't saying, but the results speak for themselves pic.twitter.com/IGySuy0MpK — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017

.@Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau says his message in the locker room was simple: "Try" pic.twitter.com/2UvYqmEsst — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017