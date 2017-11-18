Twi-lights: Wolves at Mavericks
The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 14-point deficit, surging past the Dallas Mavericks in the second half to pick up a 111-87 win on the road.
Check out all the highlights from the win, as well as postgame interviews with Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford and head coach Tom Thibodeau.
KAT 💪💪💪
Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQY0yA2 pic.twitter.com/zMVzPYNnpf
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
Jimmy G. Buckets 👌
He cuts into the Mavericks' lead. Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQY0yA2 pic.twitter.com/qJBn1E8quO
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
SWISH!
Jimmy Butler sinks a corner 3, as the @Timberwolves continue to claw their way back. Live on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQY0yA2 pic.twitter.com/pvfIdHDwuj
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
WIGGINS FOR 3!
He cuts the deficit to 4. Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQY0yA2 pic.twitter.com/vLjuf7r5mp
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
JIMMY. GETS. BUCKETS. #AllEyesNorth
The @Timberwolves lead 70-63 on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQYi9YC pic.twitter.com/Vpmkeqsifb
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
3️⃣jelica makes it 86-78 @Timberwolves!
They're live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQY0yA2 pic.twitter.com/rqMrZ6pmWi
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/QZxrOUOGwt
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
Jimmy Gets (MORE) Buckets!
The @Timberwolves are up by 20 on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/gZhAQY0yA2 pic.twitter.com/kSd1NNZKyV
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
What did Tom Thibodeau tell the @Timberwolves after that first half?
Jeff Teague isn't saying, but the results speak for themselves pic.twitter.com/IGySuy0MpK
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
.@Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau says his message in the locker room was simple:
"Try" pic.twitter.com/2UvYqmEsst
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
Jamal Crawford says defensive intensity was the key to the @Timberwolves' comeback pic.twitter.com/Oc8R7git9s
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 18, 2017
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED