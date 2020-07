Are you sure you want the answer key? 100% positive?

If you are, well, here it is.

But if you’re stuck — don’t give up! Put it down and come back to it in a few hours … or a day … or a week.

Once you click on it, there’s no turning back.

After that, if you still want it … click the link below.

FOX Sports North Minnesota Timberwolves crossword puzzle answer key