Check out all the highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 118-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, as well as interviews with Taj Gibson and head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Jeff Teague from beyond the arc, and we're tied again! Catch the @Timberwolves NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/ZmaC3kzbtK pic.twitter.com/jfJxedhI2C — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017

Gorgui's corner 3 beats the clock! The 4th quarter starts NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/ZmaC3kzbtK pic.twitter.com/fWY4NCsRT7 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017

Jimmy G. Buckets, for 3! Catch the final minutes of this @Timberwolves game NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/ZmaC3kzbtK pic.twitter.com/aCiHINRWKW — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017

After falling to the Hornets, coach Tom Thibodeau says the @Timberwolves have to get tougher pic.twitter.com/MsWrFgpUzo — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017