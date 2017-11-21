Twi-lights: Wolves at Hornets
Check out all the highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 118-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, as well as interviews with Taj Gibson and head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Tie game!
Tie game!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
3️⃣jelica strikes again!
3️⃣jelica strikes again!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
Jeff Teague from beyond the arc, and we're tied again!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
.@Teague0 does his best @SHAQ impression 💪💪💪
.@Teague0 does his best @SHAQ impression 💪💪💪
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
Gorgui's corner 3 beats the clock!
Gorgui's corner 3 beats the clock!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
KAT cuts into the Hornets' lead.
KAT cuts into the Hornets' lead.
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
Jimmy G. Buckets, for 3!
Jimmy G. Buckets, for 3!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
After falling to the Hornets, coach Tom Thibodeau says the @Timberwolves have to get tougher pic.twitter.com/MsWrFgpUzo

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
There's always a bright spot in the NBA, says the @Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: "There's always another game to play" pic.twitter.com/25uzlDkDXJ

— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 21, 2017
