Reid scores 20, Wolves advance to summer league title game
Naz Reid scored 20 point, Mitchell Creek added 11 and the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the finals of the NBA Summer League with an 85-77 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The Wolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the championship game Monday night.
Signed to a two-way contract after going undrafted out of LSU, Reid went 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-6 from deep while making all six of his free-throw attempts and adding six rebounds.
The Wolves shot 32.4% from 3-point range and Creek led the way, making three 3s and going 4-for-6 from the field.
Starting point guard Jordan McLaughlin finished second on the Wolves with 12 points and led Minnesota with six assists.
Second-year shooting guard Josh Okogie, who left Saturday’s game with a leg contusion, didn’t play Sunday.
Gophers alum Jordan Murphy and Syracuse alum Tyus Battle paced the Wolves’ bench, both scoring nine points.