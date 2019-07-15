Naz Reid scored 20 point, Mitchell Creek added 11 and the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the finals of the NBA Summer League with an 85-77 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Wolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the championship game Monday night.

Signed to a two-way contract after going undrafted out of LSU, Reid went 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-6 from deep while making all six of his free-throw attempts and adding six rebounds.

The Wolves shot 32.4% from 3-point range and Creek led the way, making three 3s and going 4-for-6 from the field.

Starting point guard Jordan McLaughlin finished second on the Wolves with 12 points and led Minnesota with six assists.

Second-year shooting guard Josh Okogie, who left Saturday’s game with a leg contusion, didn’t play Sunday.

Gophers alum Jordan Murphy and Syracuse alum Tyus Battle paced the Wolves’ bench, both scoring nine points.