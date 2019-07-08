Josh Okogie led the way with 15 points, as the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 2-0 in the Las Vegas summer league with a 90-66 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Okogie went just 4-for-12 from the field but shot 2-for-5 from deep and shined on the defensive end, racking up three blocks.

Keita Bates-Diop also struggled from the field, scoring 11 points on 3 of 12 shooting, but had 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Rookie Naz Reid, who signed a two-way contract with the Wolves after going undrafted out of LSU, played 11 minutes, going 3-for-4 from the field.

Second-round pick Jaylen Nowell missed the game with a quad injury, while first-round pick Jarrett Culver was inactive a day after officially joining the Wolves.

STARTING FIVE

Keita Bates-Diop (SF), Mitchell Creek (PF), Naz Reid (C), Josh Okogie (SG), Jordan McLaughlin (PG).

NEXT

The Wolves take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.