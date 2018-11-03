Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves gave the champs a game, but the Golden State Warriors pulled away late for a 116-99 win.
Check out the best plays and all our postgame interviews from the game.
Taj gets the @Timberwolves started with a 3!
TYUS 💦
🌹🌹🌹
CALL. ME. NONSTOP.
Look at @Timberwolves rookie @CallMe_NonStop go!
KAT!!! @Timberwolves lead!
Tyus ➡ Wiggins
Check out some of the highlights from a productive night for the @Timberwolves' @22wiggins pic.twitter.com/WHJPKiMwDK
Another strong game for @Timberwolves rookie @CallMe_NonStop pic.twitter.com/r6cU2U6mi7
.@Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau on what went wrong in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/FDe8fHkfrl
