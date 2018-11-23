Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves at Nets
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won their first road game of the 2018-19 season.
Better yet, we have all the highlights. Catch up on the best plays and interviews from the Timberwolves’ win over Brooklyn:
A @22wiggins trey gets the @Timberwolves started in Brooklyn!
Tune in NOW: @fsnorth, #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/2b2tbMgCWN pic.twitter.com/ctycWV9GR4
WELL GOOD MORNING @KarlTowns!! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/yYS4CjCxrY
You can’t argue with these Black Friday prices! @JimPeteHoops and @sarahkustok exchange City Edition jerseys 😀 pic.twitter.com/hFPigeyT2v
That @GorguiDieng hustle! 👀 pic.twitter.com/UMqfKiFZLI
Gorgui has nine points as the @Timberwolves lead Brooklyn 54-49 at the half! pic.twitter.com/WjWtdGEWZC
.@TajGibson22 is on another level in his hometown!! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/tnbbuJqZC6
SPLASH! We’re back for the second half on @fsnorth.
Stream: #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/2b2tbMgCWN pic.twitter.com/s07mgBTVeE
Teague from deep! @Timberwolves by 13 on @fsnorth. pic.twitter.com/NKV566LgrG
🎵 Marney Marney Marney Marney … Maaaaaarney! 🎶@JimPeteHoops lists his top 5 songs by The O’Jays 😂 pic.twitter.com/QieLWgWDjX
Rose has an absolute CANNON! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/pxtZNFTYDn
“SIXTY-SEVEN!” 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 @TajGibson22 notched a double-double in front of his hometown fans: pic.twitter.com/K8zlBm56GX
.@drose dropped 25 points as the @Timberwolves earned their first road win of the season.
“It feels good to get the first one!” pic.twitter.com/x5sCHLJR76
After KAT found himself in foul trouble, Thibs said the “bench came in and did a really solid job.” #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/b2ebuoR0AV
