Wolves Twi-lights: Wiggins spins through Pelicans defense

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three straight games.

We’ve seen Andrew Wiggins do it all this year. Buzzer beaters, massive dunks, clutch defensive stops — and on Wednesday night, we saw his electric spin move again.

Wiggins finished the night with 18 points, including a bucket late in the fourth quarter and a first-half drive to the hoop that put the New Orleans Pelicans through the spin cycle.

Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 104-98 win over New Orleans: