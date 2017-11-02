Wolves Twi-lights: Wiggins spins through Pelicans defense

We’ve seen Andrew Wiggins do it all this year. Buzzer beaters, massive dunks, clutch defensive stops — and on Wednesday night, we saw his electric spin move again.

Wiggins finished the night with 18 points, including a bucket late in the fourth quarter and a first-half drive to the hoop that put the New Orleans Pelicans through the spin cycle.

Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 104-98 win over New Orleans: