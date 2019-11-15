Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns are off to one of the best starts in franchise history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves duo is averaging a combined 51.7 points per game through the Wolves’ first 11 contests heading into a matchup with the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Towns started the season with 36- and 37-point games, but Wiggins has taken the reigns in November. Wiggins is averaging 25.9 points per game after scoring 30-plus points three times in a week, just ahead of Towns (25.8 PPG).

The only other duo in Wolves history to average more than 50 points through 11 games to start the year: Kevin Love (26.8 PPG) and Kevin Martin (24.4 PPG) during the 2013-14 season.

Towns and Wiggins’ previous high: 2016-17, when they averaged 49.7.

It’s a productive formula. The Wolves are 7-4, tied for the third-best 11-game start in franchise history.

With seven games to go, the Wolves (and not just Wiggins) are having a productive November. Minnesota is 4-3 this month, while Wiggins (29.1 PPG) and Towns (24.6 PPG) are on pace to set a franchise record for scoring in November. They currently rank 1-2 in that category, although Towns missed the first two games of the month following his altercation in Philadelphia.

Friday’s game should be another high-scoring affair. The Wizards are third in the league in combined points per game at 235.6, while the Wolves rank fifth at 233.4.

The Wolves won their first meeting, cruising to a 131-109 win in Washington despite missing Towns, who was serving a two-game suspension. Wiggins and co. stepped up his absence, as three Wolves players — Wiggins, Robert Covington and rookie Jarrett Culver — had 20-plus points.

Minnesota tends to score in bunches. They’ve scored 35-plus points in 11 quarters this season, tops in the NBA. The Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are the only other teams with 10.

Statistics via Sportradar