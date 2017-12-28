After rough month, Timberwolves’ Wiggins heats up against Denver

Welcome to the 2017-18 edition of the Timberpups Tracker. This year, we’re taking a different tact. With Minnesota having taken over a G League franchise in Iowa, and renaming it the Wolves, each Thursday we’ll either track the progress of the players who might be of help to the Timberwolves in the future or a current member of the Minnesota roster. We’ll also give updates on the other young players from the previous week.

This is the 5th edition of the 2017-18 Timberpups Tracker.

SPOTLIGHT ON …

Forward Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has struggled in December, but the 22-year-old might be able to see light at the end of the tunnel after Wednesday’s 128-125 overtime victory over the Nuggets.

Wiggins knocked down five 3-pointers — including his first four attempts — and finished the night with 21 points, his first time notching the 20-point mark in five contests. It was also Wiggins’ third career game hitting at least five shots from downtown and just one triple short of his career high (six, set Nov. 8, 2016 in Brooklyn).

This comes after a stretch of ice-cold shooting for the young forward. From Dec. 3-20, Wiggins shot 17 percent (6 of 35) beyond the arc and averaged a mere 13.4 points per game.

Despite Wiggins’ struggles, the Timberwolves have carved out a five-game winning streak, thanks to Jimmy Butler’s consistent fourth-quarter insanity. But once No. 22 gets going, this Timberwolves team will be even scarier.

TRACKING THE PACK …

— Speaking of proficiency from the perimeter, Iowa guard Melo Trimble scored a team-high 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range in a 107-102 win for the G League Wolves on Dec. 21 (Iowa’s only game in the past week).

— Timberwolves first-round pick Justin Patton finished with seven points, five rebounds and a block in 19 minutes on Dec. 21 for Iowa.

— Marcus Georges-Hunt appeared in all three games last week — albeit, just a combined 10 minutes — and scored one point while recording an assist and a steal.