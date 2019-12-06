Timberwolves’ Wiggins at his best against Oklahoma City
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns are listed as game-time decisions when Minnesota visits Oklahoma City on Friday night.
If Wiggins suits up, the Thunder are in trouble.
Wiggins has made a career of torching Oklahoma City.
This trend all began with his buzzer-beater that defeated the Thunder 115-113 on the road Oct. 22, 2017.
The Timberwolves have won six of their last eight matchups with Oklahoma City, including the aforementioned thriller in 2017. In those eight games, Wiggins has scored 23+ points in five of them.
His most impressive box score was putting up 40 points on the Thunder last season, helping then-interim head coach Ryan Saunders to his first win on the bench.
Over his six-year career, Wiggins is averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest in 20 games against Oklahoma City.
NOTABLE
— The Timberwolves rank second in the NBA with a 41.3% field-goal percentage late in the shot clock (from zero to four seconds remaining).
— In clutch time — when the game is within five points with five minutes or less remaining in the game — Chris Paul has been at his best. Paul is tied with Kyrie Irving for the league lead with 51 clutch points.
— Towns is one of five players to average 1+ 3-pointer, 1+ steal and 1+ block per game. The other four players are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Al Horford and Jonathan Isaac.
