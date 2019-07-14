Wolves advance to summer league semifinals with 108-82 win over Dallas

The Minnesota Timberwolves kept it rolling in summer ball, beating the Dallas Mavericks 108-82 to advance to the semifinals and improve to 5-0 in the Las Vegas summer league.

Five players scored in double figures, including three off the bench, led by Kelan Martin’s 23 points. The former Butler guard went 5-for-9 from downtown and added five rebounds in the win.

Former Gopher Jordan Murphy continued his strong summer play with 12 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. Barry Brown Jr. added 14 points and five rebounds.

Rookie Naz Reid and Mitchell Creek each scored 12 points.

Second-round pick Jaylen Nowell missed the game with a quad injury, while first-round pick Jarrett Culver was inactive.

STARTING FIVE

Mitchell Creek (SF), Keita Bates-Diop (PF), Naz Reid (C), Josh Okogie (SG), Jordan McLaughlin (PG).

NEXT

The Timberwolves play the Nets in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Sunday.