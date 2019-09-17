FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday announced the broadcast schedule for the 2019-20 season. Coverage tips off Wednesday, Oct. 23, as the Wolves face the Brooklyn Nets in New York. The home opener telecast on Sunday, Oct. 27 will feature a special one-hour edition of “Wolves Live” beginning at 5 p.m.

The 82-game regular-season schedule includes 41 telecasts from Target Center and 41 road contests. “Wolves Live” on FOX Sports North will air before and after every telecast.

The regional sports network’s 2019-20 Wolves broadcast schedule includes two Wolves preseason games, on Sunday, Oct. 13 against Maccabi Haifa and Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Milwaukee.

Timberwolves broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Dave Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen with Marney Gellner and Lea B. Olsen reporting. Newcomer Annie Sabo will host “Wolves Live” before and after every game featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch, Quincy Lewis and Rebekkah Brunson, who will have an expanded role this season. Additionally, Tom Hanneman, who has been with the Timberwolves organization since 1989, will be contributing to a variety of Wolves programming.

FOX Sports North will preview the season on Monday, Oct 21 with “Timberwolves Town Hall” which will feature live discussions with head coach Ryan Saunders, Ethan Casson, Gersson Rosas and others. The hour-long special will premiere at 7 p.m.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/PLUS can be found here.