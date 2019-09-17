FOX Sports North, Timberwolves announce 2019-20 telecast schedule

FOX Sports North and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday announced the broadcast schedule for the 2019-20 season. Coverage tips off Wednesday, Oct. 23, as the Wolves face the Brooklyn Nets in New York. The home opener telecast on Sunday, Oct. 27 will feature a special one-hour edition of “Wolves Live” beginning at 5 p.m.

The 82-game regular-season schedule includes 41 telecasts from Target Center and 41 road contests. “Wolves Live” on FOX Sports North will air before and after every telecast.

The regional sports network’s 2019-20 Wolves broadcast schedule includes two Wolves preseason games, on Sunday, Oct. 13 against Maccabi Haifa and Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Milwaukee.

Timberwolves broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Dave Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen with Marney Gellner and Lea B. Olsen reporting. Newcomer Annie Sabo will host “Wolves Live” before and after every game featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch, Quincy Lewis and Rebekkah Brunson, who will have an expanded role this season. Additionally, Tom Hanneman, who has been with the Timberwolves organization since 1989, will be contributing to a variety of Wolves programming.

FOX Sports North will preview the season on Monday, Oct 21 with “Timberwolves Town Hall” which will feature live discussions with head coach Ryan Saunders, Ethan Casson, Gersson Rosas and others. The hour-long special will premiere at 7 p.m.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports North/PLUS can be found here.

Date Day Opponent Time (CT)
Oct. 13 Sunday Maccabi Haifa (Preseason) 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 Thursday at Milwaukee (Preseason) 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 Wednesday at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 Friday at Charlotte 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 Sunday Miami 6 p.m.
Oct. 30 Wednesday at Philadelphia 6 p.m.
Nov. 2 Saturday at Washington 7 p.m. +
Nov. 4 Monday Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 Wednesday at Memphis 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 Friday Golden State 7 p.m.
Nov. 10 Sunday Denver 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 11 Monday at Detroit 6 p.m.
Nov. 13 Wednesday San Antonio 7 p.m.
Nov. 15 Friday Washington 7 p.m.
Nov. 16 Saturday Houston 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 Monday at Utah 8 p.m.
Nov. 20 Wednesday Utah 7 p.m.
Nov. 23 Saturday Phoenix 4 p.m. +
Nov. 25 Monday at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 27 Wednesday at San Antonio 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 1 Sunday Memphis 2:30 p.m. +
Dec. 4 Wednesday at Dallas 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 6 Friday at Oklahoma City 7 p.m.
Dec. 8 Sunday at LA Lakers 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 9 Monday at Phoenix 8 p.m.
Dec. 11 Wednesday Utah 7 p.m.
Dec. 13 Friday LA Clippers 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 Wednesday New Orleans 7 p.m.
Dec. 20 Friday at Denver 8 p.m.
Dec. 21 Saturday at Portland 9 p.m.
Dec. 23 Monday at Golden State 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 26 Thursday at Sacramento 9 p.m.
Dec. 28 Saturday Cleveland 7 p.m.
Dec. 30 Monday Brooklyn 7 p.m.
Jan. 1 Wednesday at Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Jan. 2 Thursday Golden State 7 p.m.
Jan. 5 Sunday at Cleveland 6:30 p.m. +
Jan. 7 Tuesday at Memphis 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 Thursday Portland 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 Saturday at Houston 4 p.m.
Jan. 13 Monday Oklahoma City 7 p.m.
Jan. 15 Wednesday Indiana 7 p.m.
Jan. 17 Friday at Indiana 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 Saturday Toronto 7 p.m. +
Jan. 20 Monday Denver 7 p.m.
Jan. 22 Wednesday at Chicago 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 Friday Houston 7 p.m. *
Jan. 25 Saturday Oklahoma City 7 p.m.
Jan. 27 Monday Sacramento 7 p.m.
Feb. 1 Saturday at LA Clippers 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 Monday at Sacramento 9 p.m.
Feb. 5 Wednesday Atlanta 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 Saturday LA Clippers 7 p.m.
Feb. 10 Monday at Toronto 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 Wednesday Charlotte 7 p.m.
Feb. 21 Friday Boston 7 p.m.
Feb. 23 Sunday at Denver 5 p.m.
Feb. 24 Monday at Dallas 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26 Wednesday at Miami 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28 Friday at Orlando 6 p.m. +
March 1 Sunday Dallas 2:30 p.m.
March 3 Tuesday at New Orleans 7 p.m.
March 4 Wednesday Chicago 7 p.m.
March 6 Friday Orlando 7 p.m.
March 8 Sunday New Orleans 2:30 p.m.
March 10 Tuesday at Houston 7 p.m.
March 13 Friday at Oklahoma City 7 p.m.
March 14 Saturday at San Antonio 7:30 p.m.
March 17 Tuesday at Portland 9 p.m. +
March 18 Wednesday at Phoenix 9 p.m.
March 20 Friday at Utah 8 p.m. +
March 22 Sunday Portland 6 p.m.
March 24 Tuesday Philadelphia 7 p.m.
March 26 Thursday San Antonio 7 p.m.
March 29 Sunday at Boston 5 p.m. +
March 30 Monday LA Lakers 7 p.m.
April 1 Wednesday Dallas 7 p.m.
April 3 Friday at New York 6:30 p.m.
April 5 Sunday Detroit 6 p.m.
April 7 Tuesday Phoenix 7 p.m.
April 9 Thursday Sacramento 7 p.m.
April 12 Sunday at LA Lakers 8:30 p.m.
April 13 Monday at LA Clippers 9:30 p.m.
April 15 Wednesday New York 6:30 p.m. +