Timberwolves 2019-20 season officially comes to a close

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2019-20 season has officially come to an end.

Since the Timberwolves’ record of 19-45 is more than six games out of a postseason spot, they are not included in the NBA’s 22-team proposal to resume the season in Orlando, Fla., which was approved by the league’s Board of Governors on Thursday.

“While we are disappointed for our team and our fans that our season is coming to an end, we understand and accept the league’s plan to move forward with 22 teams,” president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said in a statement. “It is important that we be a good teammate not only to the NBA, but to the other 29 teams to support the efforts to complete this season and prepare for next season in a healthy and safe manner.”

With a roster full of young talent, Minnesota enters a critical offseason.

The new-look Timberwolves traded away former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins and acquired star point guard D’Angelo Russell along with key young players in Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez at the deadline.

One of the most pressing questions surrounding the team will be the status of Beasley, who exploded onto the scene after being traded to the Timberwolves and will be a restricted free agent. In 14 games with Minnesota, Beasley averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6% from 3-point range. Hernangomez will also be a restricted free agent.

“Our offseason program will be intensive and thorough to make sure our players continue their development and are prepared for the start of the 2020-21 season,” Rosas said. “Our head coach Ryan Saunders, his assistants and our performance staff will be creative, aggressive and proactive to deal with a period of inactivity that we have not dealt with before. We built good momentum as a team following the trade deadline and our basketball staff will diligently continue to work through our team building processes, including the draft and free agency, as we continue to look for ways to improve our team during this pivotal offseason.

“We will also use this offseason to work tirelessly to help our community heal, to influence change and to promote thoughtful actions in response to recent events.”

As of Thursday, the NBA is scheduled to resume play July 31. The 2020 draft lottery is currently rescheduled for Aug. 25, and the draft will be held Oct. 15.