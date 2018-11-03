Michaelis leads Minnesota State to 5-1 win over Gophers

Junior forward Marc Michaelis scored twice in the third period and had two assists to lead No. 4 Minnesota State to a 5-1 win over No. 10 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday.

The Mavericks never trailed, jumping out to a 2-1 lead in the first period and scoring in the first minute of both the second and third period.

Minnesota State improved to 6-1, while the Gophers fell to 1-2-1.

Mavericks sophomore Dallas Gerads opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first period, kicking off a busy first for both teams.

Senior Brent Gates Jr. answered with a power-play goal at 14:33, but it took the Mavericks just over a minute to respond, as junior Charlie Gerard restored MSU’s lead at 15:41.

MSU was back at it just 32 seconds into the second period, as junior forward Nicholas Rivera converted on a cross-crease feed to stretch the lead to 3-1.

The Gophers battled back in the second, outshooting the Mavericks 13-4, but it wouldn’t last.

Michaelis scored on a feed from below the goal line to make it 4-1 just 59 seconds into the third period, then scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 16:36.

Gophers junior Mat Robson allowed four goals on 21 shots before exiting midway through the third period, while senior Eric Schierhorn allowed one goal on two shots.

Mavericks senior Mathias Israelsson made 24 saves.