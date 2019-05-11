Sims drops 20, Lynx win preseason opener 86-79

Odyssey Sims led the way with 20 points, and the Minnesota Lynx opened their preseason play with an 86-79 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday night at the Target Center.

Sims, who the Lynx traded for in late April, shot 7 of 11 from the field and added six free throws on the night. Also scoring in double figures for Minnesota was center Sylvia Fowles (19), guard Danielle Robinson (13) and forward Jessica Shepard (10).

Napheesa Collier, selected sixth overall by the Lynx in the 2019 draft, tallied four points, three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes. She shot 1 of 3 from the field — and 0 for 2 from downtown.

As a team, Minnesota shot just 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

The Lynx wrap up preseason play May 19 before playing in their season opener against the Chicago Sky on May 25.