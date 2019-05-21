Lynx make two trades, acquire forward Talbot, center Coates

With the 2019 season opener just days away, general manager Cheryl Reeve isn’t standing pat.

The Minnesota Lynx made two trades Tuesday, acquiring center Alaina Coates from the Chicago Sky and forward Stephanie Talbot from the Phoenix Mercury.

Minnesota sent a 2020 third-round pick in exchange for Coates, then swapped its 2020 second-round pick for Talbot.

To make room on the roster, the Lynx waived forward Jillian Alleyne and guard Kenisha Bell.

Coates was selected second overall out of South Carolina by Chicago in the 2017 WNBA draft. The 24-year-old missed the entire season after undergoing ankle surgery and didn’t make her debut until last season. In 2018, Coates appeared in 32 games and averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Talbot, a third-round pick by Phoenix in 2014, didn’t begin her WNBA career until 2017. In 65 career games, Talbot has posted averages of 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 38.4% from deep.

Bell, selected 30th overall by the Lynx in the 2019 draft, starred for the University of Minnesota for four seasons. She ranks fifth in program history with an 18.1 scoring average.

Alleyne was signed by Minnesota in late February and appeared in both preseason games, averaging 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist per contest.

Minnesota begins the 2019 season with a matchup against Chicago on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North.