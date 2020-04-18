Lynx trade Stephanie Talbot for Rice guard Erica Ogwumike

After making two picks in the 2020 WNBA draft, Minnesota Lynx general manager Cheryl Reeve wasn’t quite done yet.

Minnesota announced Friday night it traded veteran forward Stephanie Talbot to New York in exchange for Rice guard Erica Ogwumike, who was drafted by the Liberty with the 26th overall pick.

Ogwumike, who is the youngest sister of WNBA players Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks, played three seasons for Rice. As a junior in 2019-20, Ogwumike averaged 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Lynx acquired Talbot in a trade before the 2019 season. She played 33 contests (nine starts) with Minnesota last season and averaged 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Minnesota used its two choices in the 2020 draft to select South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (No. 6 overall) and Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield (No. 16).