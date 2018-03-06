The Minnesota Lynx traded their 2018 first-round pick to the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday for three-time All-Star Danielle Robinson and a 2019 second-round pick.

The veteran point guard is expected to back up starter Lindsay Whalen.

“Her ability to push the pace, collapse opposing defenses, and create quality opportunities for her teammates makes her one of the most unique players in our league,” coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement.

Robinson, 28, averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season, her first with the Mercury. Originally drafted by the San Antonio Stars in 2011, the former Oklahoma star has averaged 9.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 188 career games. Robinson is one of just seven active players with career averages of at least nine points and four assists per game.