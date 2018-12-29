Brunson joins Wolves broadcast team for select games on FOX Sports North

FOX Sports North, together with the Minnesota Lynx and Minnesota Timberwolves announced Friday that five-time WNBA Champion Rebekkah Brunson is joining FOX Sports North as a Timberwolves analyst for 10 telecasts this season.

The five-time WNBA All-Star made her first FOX Sports North appearance earlier Friday (watch here) and is slated to make her official debut Jan. 2 for the Timberwolves vs. Boston game. Brunson will join Dave Benz and Jim Petersen courtside and serve as a second analyst, providing unique insight on the game. She will join Benz and Peterson behind the mic Jan. 18, Feb. 8, Feb. 13, March 17 and April 10.

Additionally, Brunson will join “Wolves Live” on Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 27, Feb. 11 and March 9 to provide viewers with a number of one-on-one interviews and exclusive content.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Dave, Jim and the rest of the FOX Sports North crew this season,” Brunson said. “This is a very unique opportunity for me and I can’t wait to have this platform to continue my passion for the game that I love.”

Brunson, a WNBA All-Star this past season for the fifth time in her career, has spent the last nine of her 15-year career with the Lynx. The Washington D.C. native totaled a season-high 15 points and 12 rebounds on July 5 vs. Los Angeles, her 82nd career double-double, passing Yolanda Griffith for sixth on the WNBA’s all-time list. With her 12-rebound performance in that July 5 contest, she overtook both Lisa Leslie (3,307) and Tamika Catchings (3,316) to become the WNBA’s all-time leader in career rebounds. In 2018, she was named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive Second Team for the sixth time in her career. Brunson is the Lynx franchise leader in defensive rebounds, offensive rebounds and total rebounds. Off the court, she has started her own business “Sweet Gypsy Waffle Truck” with her wife Bobbi. The two welcomed their first child, Graham, into the world this past September.

“We’re excited to have a current Minnesota Lynx player join our Timberwolves TV team. Her knowledge and energy will be an asset to our telecasts and her relationship with analyst (and her former Lynx coach) Jim Petersen will give viewers inside information on game strategy, “ said Tony Tortorici, executive producer for FOX Sports North.