Lynx star Maya Moore leads WNBA All-Star game voting
When the WNBA All-Star game rolls into Minneapolis on July 28, it looks like the hosts will be well represented.
The league announced results from the first two weeks of All-Star voting Thursday, and the list features five Lynx players in the top 18, including Maya Moore, who leads all players with 25,496 votes. If the polls ended today, Moore would be named one of two team captains under the new All-Star game format.
When the voting ends next week, the top two vote-getters will serve as captains and select their teams in a draft to form two 11-player squads, regardless of conference.
Sylvia Fowles (8th), Seimone Augustus (12th), Lindsay Whalen (13th) and Rebekkah Brunson (18th) are the other four Lynx players in the mix.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|VOTES
|1
|Maya Moore, MIN
|25,496
|2
|Elena Delle Donne, WAS
|24,152
|3
|Candace Parker, LA
|21,136
|4
|Diana Taurasi, PHX
|20,460
|5
|Sue Bird, SEA
|20,362
|6
|Breanna Stewart, SEA
|19,354
|7
|A’ja Wilson, LV
|18,768
|8
|Sylvia Fowles, MIN
|17,843
|9
|Skylar Diggins-Smith, DAL
|16,177
|10
|Nneka Ogwumike, LA
|16,103
|11
|Brittney Griner, PHX
|15,386
|12
|Seimone Augustus, MIN
|12,145
|13
|Lindsay Whalen, MIN
|9,889
|14
|Jewell Loyd, SEA
|9,819
|15
|Chiney Ogwumike, CON
|9,452
|16
|Chelsea Gray, LA
|9,403
|17
|Tina Charles, NY
|9,268
|18
|Rebekkah Brunson, MIN
|8,940
|19
|Liz Cambage, DAL
|8,680
|20
|Alana Beard, LA
|6,458
|21
|Natasha Howard, SEA
|6,315
|22
|DeWanna Bonner, PHX
|6,005
Fans can vote for players until July 12, using the #WNBAVote hashtag on Twitter or following this link.