Lynx star Maya Moore leads WNBA All-Star game voting

When the WNBA All-Star game rolls into Minneapolis on July 28, it looks like the hosts will be well represented.

The league announced results from the first two weeks of All-Star voting Thursday, and the list features five Lynx players in the top 18, including Maya Moore, who leads all players with 25,496 votes. If the polls ended today, Moore would be named one of two team captains under the new All-Star game format.

When the voting ends next week, the top two vote-getters will serve as captains and select their teams in a draft to form two 11-player squads, regardless of conference.

Sylvia Fowles (8th), Seimone Augustus (12th), Lindsay Whalen (13th) and Rebekkah Brunson (18th) are the other four Lynx players in the mix.

RANK PLAYER VOTES 1 Maya Moore, MIN 25,496 2 Elena Delle Donne, WAS 24,152 3 Candace Parker, LA 21,136 4 Diana Taurasi, PHX 20,460 5 Sue Bird, SEA 20,362 6 Breanna Stewart, SEA 19,354 7 A’ja Wilson, LV 18,768 8 Sylvia Fowles, MIN 17,843 9 Skylar Diggins-Smith, DAL 16,177 10 Nneka Ogwumike, LA 16,103 11 Brittney Griner, PHX 15,386 12 Seimone Augustus, MIN 12,145 13 Lindsay Whalen, MIN 9,889 14 Jewell Loyd, SEA 9,819 15 Chiney Ogwumike, CON 9,452 16 Chelsea Gray, LA 9,403 17 Tina Charles, NY 9,268 18 Rebekkah Brunson, MIN 8,940 19 Liz Cambage, DAL 8,680 20 Alana Beard, LA 6,458 21 Natasha Howard, SEA 6,315 22 DeWanna Bonner, PHX 6,005

Fans can vote for players until July 12, using the #WNBAVote hashtag on Twitter or following this link.