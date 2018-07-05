Lynx sign forward Kizer to seven-day contract

The Minnesota Lynx signed forward Lynetta Kizer to a seven-day contract, the team announced Thursday.

Kizer, who was waived by Minnesota on June 30, has appeared in 12 contests with the Lynx this season and is averaging 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. She tallied a season-high six points in 14 minutes during a 76-74 loss to Atlanta on May 29.

A former third-round pick by Tulsa in 2012, Kizer has played for four teams during her seven-year career in the WNBA: Minnesota, Phoenix, Indiana and Connecticut. Kizer averaged 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game during Indiana’s run to the WNBA Finals in 2015, a series the Lynx won in five games.