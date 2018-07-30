Lynx sign forward Larkins for rest of season

The Minnesota Lynx signed forward Erlana Larkins for the rest of the 2018 season, the team announced Monday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Larkins, an eight-year veteran, has appeared in four games for the Lynx this season, averaging 1.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 13.1 minutes per game. Her best game with Minnesota came against the Indiana Fever on July 18 when she finished with four points, six rebounds and a career-high eight assists in 24:25 of action off the bench.

Selected 14th overall by New York in the first round of the 2008 WNBA Draft, Larkins has appeared in 37 postseason games (29 starts) and holds postseason averages of 8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.6 minutes per contest.

The Lynx return to the court after the All-star break on Thursday as the team heads to Los Angeles to face the Sparks at the STAPLES Center.