The Minnesota Lynx signed 26-year-old restricted free agent Damiris Dantas on Friday.

Selected 12th overall by the Lynx during the 2012 draft, Dantas appeared in 46 games (27 starts) for the Lynx before being sent to Atlanta in 2015 as part of the three-team trade that brought star center Sylvia Fowles to Minnesota.

A native of Sao Paulo, Dantas is currently playing in South Korea, and has averaged 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 115 career WNBA games, shooting 43.8 percent from the field.