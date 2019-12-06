Lynx sign Cheryl Reeve to multiyear contract extension

The Minnesota Lynx and head coach/general manager Cheryl Reeve have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Reeve has coached the Lynx since 2010 and has served as general manager since 2018.

“I am grateful to Glen and Becky for their ongoing support and commitment,” Reeve said in a statement. “We have shared an incredible decade of Lynx basketball together, both on and off the court, and I look forward to the years ahead.”

Under Reeve’s leadership, the Lynx have won 231 games and four WNBA championships. Reeve is the WNBA’s all-time leader in playoff wins (40) and playoff winning percentage (.702).

“I am thrilled that Cheryl will continue to lead our Lynx basketball operations for years to come,” Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a press release. “Cheryl’s leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured three All-Stars, a Rookie of the Year and a player on the All-WNBA team. We look forward to the rest of the offseason as we build towards the 2020 season and a run at a fifth championship.”

Without star Maya Moore on the court, the Lynx compiled an 18-16 record last season and made their ninth straight appearance in the playoffs.

