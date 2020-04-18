Lynx select guard Crystal Dangerfield in second round of 2020 WNBA draft

The Minnesota Lynx used the 16th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft to select University of Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield.

Dangerfield, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., started 30 games for UConn as a senior in 2019-20 and averaged 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from 3-point range. She was named to the All-AAC first team in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and helped the Huskies to three straight Final Four appearances from 2017-19.

Dangerfield played three collegiate seasons at Connecticut with Napheesa Collier, who the Lynx drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2019 and was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year last season.

The Lynx also chose South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft.