Seimone Augustus is out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic surgery, the Minnesota Lynx announced Thursday.

The eight-time All-Star didn’t play in the Lynx’s season opener Saturday, an 89-71 win over the Chicago Sky, or in their 72-61 win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

Augustus, 35, re-signed with the Lynx in February after averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 33 starts last season, while shooting 46.7% from the field.