Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier named to WNBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier is joining teammates Sylvia Fowles and Odyssey Sims at the All-Star Game.

The first-year forward was named to the All-Star Game on Monday, replacing Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, who will miss the event with ankle injury.

The Lynx’s first rookie All-Star since Maya Moore in 2011, Collier is averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 19 games this season while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The 22-year-old made a splash in her WNBA debut, scoring 27 points May 25 in an 89-71 win over the Chicago Sky.