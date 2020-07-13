Lynx release 2020 regular-season schedule from WNBA bubble

Mark your calendars, basketball fanatics — reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are back in action July 26.

The WNBA released its full schedule for the 2020 season Monday, which includes 22 games for all 12 teams at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Minnesota will launch the 2020 campaign with a matchup against the Connecticut Sun on July 26. The season concludes Sept. 12 with a battle against Indiana.

The Lynx will try to improve on their 18-16 record from last season, which earned them a postseason spot as the No. 7 seed before being bounced in a one-game playoff against Seattle. Collier returns for her second season alongside former MVP Sylvia Fowles and newcomers like guard Rachel Banham and 2020 first-round pick Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. Cheryl Reeve will begin her 11th season at the helm.

For a full look at Minnesota’s 2020 schedule, click here.