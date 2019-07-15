Lynx players Sims, Fowles named WNBA All-Star reserves

NEW YORK — A pair of Minnesota Lynx players headline the WNBA All-Star reserve list: Sylvia Fowles and Odyssey Sims.

Sims, acquired by the Lynx in a trade with Los Angeles in late April, leads Minnesota in points (15.7) and assists (5.4) per game. Fowles is second on the team in scoring (14.2 points per game) and ranks second in the WNBA with 10.1 rebounds per contest. Fowles also became the WNBA’s all-time leader in double-doubles when she notched her 158th career double-double during the Lynx’s 75-62 win over Phoenix on Sunday night.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was left off the All-Star roster, despite ranking second among rookies with 11.4 points per contest.

Three Chicago Sky players were also named reserves in Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Diamond DeShields. They were joined by Tina Charles of New York, Candice Dupree and Erica Wheeler of Indiana, DeWanna Bonner of Phoenix, Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles, Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut and Kristi Toliver of Washington.

The game will be played in Las Vegas on July 27 with captains Elena Delle Donne and A’ja Wilson choosing their teams from the eight other starters and then the 12 reserves.

The reserves were selected by the league’s head coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. The coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.