Lynx forward Moore named to All-WNBA second team

The Minnesota Lynx’s 2018 campaign fell short in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, but star forward Maya Moore is collecting accolades after the season.

The WNBA announced Wednesday night Moore had been named to the All-WNBA second team. It marks the seventh straight year Moore has earned a spot on the All-WNBA first or second teams, dating back to 2012.

In 34 games this summer, Moore averaged 18.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest. The 29-year-old Connecticut product led the WNBA in steals and finished seventh in 3-point makes (66). Moore tallied 30+ points in four games and earned Western Conference Player of the Week three times.