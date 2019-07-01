Lynx forward Christmas-Kelly out for season with knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx forward Karima Christmas-Kelly will miss the rest of the season with an injury to her right knee.

The Lynx said Monday that an MRI taken at Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis revealed the injury. The team says Christmas-Kelly will have surgery tomorrow.

The eight-year veteran out of Duke University appeared in six games in her first season with the Lynx, averaging 2.7 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Lynx veteran Seimone Augustus has yet to play this season because of a knee injury. Rookie Jessica Shepard is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.