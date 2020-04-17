Lynx draft forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with No. 6 overall pick

With the sixth overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, the Minnesota Lynx selected Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, a 6-foot-2 forward from South Carolina.

Herbert Harrigan played 136 games over four seasons for the Gamecocks and averaged 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.1 minutes per contest (33 games) as a senior.

Herbert Harrigan logged 71 blocks as a junior and another 58 in 2019-20. She finished her career tied for second in South Carolina program history with 210 blocks (1.54 average).

Last year, the Lynx struck gold by selecting Napheesa Collier out of the University of Connecticut with the sixth overall pick. Collier averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in her first season and was named an All-Star and the 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Minnesota also currently owns the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft.