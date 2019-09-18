Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve is the WNBA’s executive of the year, the league announced Wednesday.

The Lynx’s head coach since 2009, Reeve took on the role of GM in 2017.

She presided over a retooled Lynx roster in 2019, trading for leading scorer Odyssey Sims and key contributor Lexie Brown, while drafting rookie of the year Napheesa Collier with the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft.

“This award is a testament to the hard work of our talented staff,” Reeve said in a statement. “I am proud of the way our staff and players came together despite much adversity.”

Reeve’s Lynx advanced to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, falling 84-74 to the Seattle Storm in the first round.