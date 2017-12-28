After winning their fourth WNBA championship in franchise history, the Minnesota Lynx signed head coach Cheryl Reeve to a multiyear contract extension and handed her the role of general manager, as well.

“I appreciate Glen Taylor’s confidence in me to continue to lead the Lynx organization,” Reeve said via a press release. “I’m thrilled with the strong and passionate staff we’ve assembled and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

Reeve has been at the helm in Minnesota since she was hired Dec. 8, 2009. She owns a 195-77 career record, the most coaching wins in franchise history, as well as the WNBA’s highest winning percentage (.715) in the league’s 21-year history.

The Lynx also announced contract extensions of assistant coaches Shelley Patterson and Walt Hopkins, while James Wade remains on staff as well. Clare Duwelius was promoted to assistant general manager, behind Reeve.

“I am thrilled to not only have Cheryl back as our head coach, but also to have her assume her new role in leading our Lynx basketball operations,” Lynx owner Glen Taylor said via a press release. “Cheryl has demonstrated her ability to lead in guiding us to four WNBA championships, and I have complete confidence in her ability to continue to guide our organization. The 2018 season is shaping up to be our most exciting one in Lynx history, as we host the WNBA All-Star Game at Target Center and return the core of our championship team to make a run at a fifth title.”