The Minnesota Lynx signed forward Asia Taylor and former Gophers guard Kenisha Bell on Tuesday.

Bell, drafted by the Lynx in the third round of this year’s WNBA draft, appeared in two preseason games for Minnesota.

A native of Minneapolis, the 23-year-old became the fifth Gophers alum selected in the WNBA draft over the past five years, and the eighth overall, after leading Minnesota with 19.1 points and 4.4 assists per game as a senior.

Taylor, 28, is also a former third-round pick of the Lynx. She spent the 2014 season with Minnesota, playing for Connecticut in 2016, Washington in 2017 and Indiana in 2018.

The Lynx are shorthanded after losing guard Karima Christmas-Kelly to season-ending knee surgery and forward Damiris Dantas to a calf injury.

Rookie forward Jessica Shepard is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Seimone Augustus is recovering from knee surgery and has yet to play this season.