Lynx announce 2019 regular-season schedule

Basketball fans, the wait is over.

The Minnesota Lynx announced their 2019 regular-season schedule Tuesday afternoon, meaning you can start planning your 2019 summer accordingly.

The Lynx’s 21st season in franchise history will begin May 25 at the Target Center with a matchup against the Chicago Sky. Seventeen of Minnesota’s 34 games will be played at the Target Center, and 10 of those fall on the weekend.

One of the highlights of the season is a four-game homestand against Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and Indiana in late August.

The Lynx will not play any games on back-to-back nights this year.

Check out the team’s full schedule here.