FOX Sports North announces 2019 Minnesota Lynx broadcast schedule

FOX Sports North and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx announced a 19-game broadcast schedule Wednesday for the 2019 season. The regional sports network’s coverage begins on Saturday, May 25 when the Lynx take on Chicago at Target Center in Minneapolis.

This season marks the 21st season of the Minnesota Lynx on FOX Sports North. It also marks the ninth consecutive season that Marney Gellner will serve as television play-by-play announcer and the eleventh year Lea B. Olsen will serve as the Lynx color analyst on the network. Katie Emmer will serve as sideline reporter for the season.

Date Day Opponent Time Availability
May 25 Saturday Chicago 7 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO
May 29 Wednesday Seattle 7 p.m. FSGO
June 1 Saturday Dallas 7 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO
June 6 Thursday Phoenix 7 p.m. FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO
June 14 Friday Connecticut 7 p.m. FSGO
June 16 Sunday Las Vegas 6 p.m. FSGO
June 22 Saturday New York 7 p.m. FOX Sports North FSGO
June 30 Sunday Dallas 3 p.m. FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO
July 2 Tuesday Atlanta 7 p.m. FSGO
July 14 Sunday Phoenix 6 p.m. FSGO
July 17 Wednesday Seattle 7 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO
July 24 Wednesday Washington 12 p.m. FSGO
Aug 3 Saturday Indiana 6 p.m. FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO
Aug. 9 Friday Connecticut 7 p.m. FSGO
Aug. 16 Friday Washington 7 p.m. FSGO
Aug.25 Sunday Las Vegas 6 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO
Aug. 27 Tuesday Chicago 7 p.m. FSGO
Sept. 1 Sunday Indiana 6 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO
Sept. 6 Friday Phoenix 9 p.m. FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO

All times central

Schedule subject to change

