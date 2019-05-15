FOX Sports North announces 2019 Minnesota Lynx broadcast schedule
FOX Sports North and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx announced a 19-game broadcast schedule Wednesday for the 2019 season. The regional sports network’s coverage begins on Saturday, May 25 when the Lynx take on Chicago at Target Center in Minneapolis.
This season marks the 21st season of the Minnesota Lynx on FOX Sports North. It also marks the ninth consecutive season that Marney Gellner will serve as television play-by-play announcer and the eleventh year Lea B. Olsen will serve as the Lynx color analyst on the network. Katie Emmer will serve as sideline reporter for the season.
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Time
|Availability
|May 25
|Saturday
|Chicago
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports North, FSGO
|May 29
|Wednesday
|Seattle
|7 p.m.
|FSGO
|June 1
|Saturday
|Dallas
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports North, FSGO
|June 6
|Thursday
|Phoenix
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO
|June 14
|Friday
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|FSGO
|June 16
|Sunday
|Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
|FSGO
|June 22
|Saturday
|New York
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports North FSGO
|June 30
|Sunday
|Dallas
|3 p.m.
|FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO
|July 2
|Tuesday
|Atlanta
|7 p.m.
|FSGO
|July 14
|Sunday
|Phoenix
|6 p.m.
|FSGO
|July 17
|Wednesday
|Seattle
|7 p.m.
|FOX Sports North, FSGO
|July 24
|Wednesday
|Washington
|12 p.m.
|FSGO
|Aug 3
|Saturday
|Indiana
|6 p.m.
|FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO
|Aug. 9
|Friday
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|FSGO
|Aug. 16
|Friday
|Washington
|7 p.m.
|FSGO
|Aug.25
|Sunday
|Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
|FOX Sports North, FSGO
|Aug. 27
|Tuesday
|Chicago
|7 p.m.
|FSGO
|Sept. 1
|Sunday
|Indiana
|6 p.m.
|FOX Sports North, FSGO
|Sept. 6
|Friday
|Phoenix
|9 p.m.
|FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO
All times central
Schedule subject to change
FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.