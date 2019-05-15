FOX Sports North announces 2019 Minnesota Lynx broadcast schedule

FOX Sports North and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx announced a 19-game broadcast schedule Wednesday for the 2019 season. The regional sports network’s coverage begins on Saturday, May 25 when the Lynx take on Chicago at Target Center in Minneapolis.

This season marks the 21st season of the Minnesota Lynx on FOX Sports North. It also marks the ninth consecutive season that Marney Gellner will serve as television play-by-play announcer and the eleventh year Lea B. Olsen will serve as the Lynx color analyst on the network. Katie Emmer will serve as sideline reporter for the season.

Date Day Opponent Time Availability May 25 Saturday Chicago 7 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO May 29 Wednesday Seattle 7 p.m. FSGO June 1 Saturday Dallas 7 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO June 6 Thursday Phoenix 7 p.m. FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO June 14 Friday Connecticut 7 p.m. FSGO June 16 Sunday Las Vegas 6 p.m. FSGO June 22 Saturday New York 7 p.m. FOX Sports North FSGO June 30 Sunday Dallas 3 p.m. FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO July 2 Tuesday Atlanta 7 p.m. FSGO July 14 Sunday Phoenix 6 p.m. FSGO July 17 Wednesday Seattle 7 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO July 24 Wednesday Washington 12 p.m. FSGO Aug 3 Saturday Indiana 6 p.m. FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO Aug. 9 Friday Connecticut 7 p.m. FSGO Aug. 16 Friday Washington 7 p.m. FSGO Aug.25 Sunday Las Vegas 6 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO Aug. 27 Tuesday Chicago 7 p.m. FSGO Sept. 1 Sunday Indiana 6 p.m. FOX Sports North, FSGO Sept. 6 Friday Phoenix 9 p.m. FOX Sports North PLUS, FSGO

All times central

Schedule subject to change

FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.