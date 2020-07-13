Minnesota jersey tournament update: The Sweet 16 is set
The ultimate Minnesota jersey tournament is underway and the Sweet 16 is set.
The uniform committee at FOX Sports North put together a full 64-jersey bracket featuring nearly every professional team in the state – past and present – and various Division I, II and III universities across Minnesota. The uniforms are categorized into four regions: Modern, Retro, Vintage and College.
Every weekday, we’ll release two matchups for fans to vote on. Submit your opinion by voting on our polls via Twitter (@fsnorth), Facebook and Instagram (@fsnorth). For those wondering, winners are determined by adding up the results from three polls on Twitter, Instagram and FOXSportsNorth.com.
Here’s an updated look at the tournament field. For a .PDF of the bracket, click here.
MODERN REGION
RETRO REGION
COLLEGE REGION
VINTAGE REGION
