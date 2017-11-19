Sheehy’s OT winner completes Gophers’ sweep of Harvard

Minnesota Gophers captain Tyler Sheehy knocked in a one-timer from the stick of Brent Gates just 35 seconds into overtime, finishing off a 2-1 resilient victory over Harvard.

The Gophers shelled out 50 shots against Harvard goaltender Merrick Madsen but weren’t able to get on the scoreboard until late in the third period.

Rem Pitlick put one past Madsen off a rebound in front of the net to tie the game at 1-1. The goal marked Pitlick’s eighth straight game with a point, a new career high.

Junior goaltender Eric Schierhorn was outstanding. He stopped all but one of Harvard’s 16 shots and made a few sprawling saves to keep the game within reach for Minnesota.

The Gophers tallied 50 shots, the program’s highest total in a single game since a 5-2 victory over Wisconsin on Jan. 17, 2015.

NEXT UP: Minnesota (9-4-1, 3-2-1) hits the road Nov. 24-25 to face Notre Dame, the Big Ten’s newest hockey team.