Sheehy has career night in Gophers’ 6-6 tie with Michigan

One night after blowing a three-goal lead in Ann Arbor, the Minnesota Gophers lost a 4-0 advantage on Saturday, eventually settling for a 6-6 tie with Michigan.

The Gophers did win the shootout to earn the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Minnesota led 3-0 after the first period and 5-3 into the second intermission, but Michigan managed to rally again and tie it with under two minutes to play in regulation.

Gophers captain Tyler Sheehy tallied a career-best four points — one goal and three assists — and scored in the three-round shootout.

Minnesota, which lost 5-4 in overtime to Michigan on Friday, drops to 7-4-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT: The Gophers host Harvard for a weekend series on Nov. 17-18 at the 3M Arena at Mariucci.