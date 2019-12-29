Gophers top Bemidji State 5-2, advance to Mariucci Classic final

Blake McLaughlin scored with less than three minutes to play to give Minnesota its first lead of the game, and the Gophers added two empty-net goals to beat Bemidji State 5-2 on Saturday night.

The win, which was the Gophers’ first since Nov. 22 against Wisconsin, marked head coach Bob Motzko’s 300th career victory.

Bemidji State opened up a pair of one-goal leads — one in the first period and another in the second — but Minnesota tied things up on both occasions via goals from Scott Reedy and Garrett Wait.

McLaughlin’s fourth goal of the year was the game-winner. Reedy added his second of the night on an empty net, and Sammy Walker capped off the night with a goal of his own.

Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine stopped 28 shots to earn his third win of the season.

Minnesota advances to the Mariucci Classic championship game, where it will face St. Cloud State on Sunday night. The game will be televised on FOX Sports North PLUS.

The Huskies defeated Minnesota State 7-2 on Saturday evening.