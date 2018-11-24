Gophers tally 7 goals in win over Michigan State

The Gophers men’s hockey team cruised past Michigan State 7-2 in their Big Ten home opener on Friday night.

Tyler Sheehy and Brannon McManus each tallied a pair of goals while Rem Pitlick, Clayton Phillips and Sammy Walker also scored in the win.

Minnesota scored on its first two shots on goal of the game as Pitlick and Sheehy scored just 25 seconds apart. McManus added to the lead at 9:06 in the first period before Michigan State found the net seven seconds later.

The Gophers took a commanding 6-2 lead in the second with Sheehy’s second of the night at 0:54, Walker’s score at 7:12 and Phillips’ goal at 18:05.

McManus added his second goal, scoring on the power-play at 11:38 of the third period.

Mat Robson made 22 saves for the Gophers.