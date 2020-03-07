Gophers shut out by Notre Dame in Big Ten tournament opener

The Minnesota Gophers were held scoreless in a 1-0 loss to Notre Dame in the opening game of the Big Ten quarterfinal series on Friday night.

The opening game in the best-of-three series proved to be a defensive battle with Trevor Janicke’s lone goal coming at 16:24 of the second period.

Notre Dame’s Cale Morris earned the shutout with 12 saves while Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine made 25 saves on 26 shots.

Minnesota was held to a season-low 12 shots on goal.

The Gophers will look to even the series on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North PLUS.